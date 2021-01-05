Monkey Project (MONK) Price Up 4.3% Over Last Week

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded up 17.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Monkey Project has a market capitalization of $95,087.66 and approximately $27.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Monkey Project has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. One Monkey Project coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded down 79.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Monkey Project

Monkey Project (CRYPTO:MONK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Monkey Project’s total supply is 11,762,744 coins. The official website for Monkey Project is www.monkey.vision . Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

Monkey Project Coin Trading

Monkey Project can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monkey Project should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monkey Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

