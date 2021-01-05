Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.27.

Several research firms have weighed in on MNST. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 54.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MNST opened at $90.60 on Tuesday. Monster Beverage has a twelve month low of $50.06 and a twelve month high of $92.55. The firm has a market cap of $47.83 billion, a PE ratio of 40.63, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.77.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Monster Beverage will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

