MoonSwap (MOON) Price Hits $0.14 on Major Exchanges

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. MoonSwap has a total market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $52.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MoonSwap has traded up 5.1% against the dollar. One MoonSwap token can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000430 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.90 or 0.00483305 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004263 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 101.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000188 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003326 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000214 BTC.

MoonSwap (CRYPTO:MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 11,970,208 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,947,492 tokens. MoonSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@MoonSwap . MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin . The official website for MoonSwap is moonswap.fi

MoonSwap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MoonSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

