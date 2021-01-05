MoonSwap Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.73 Million (MOON)

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One MoonSwap token can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000405 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MoonSwap has traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. MoonSwap has a total market cap of $1.73 million and $268.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MoonSwap alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.56 or 0.00458366 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003806 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 75.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000174 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003188 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000192 BTC.

MoonSwap Token Profile

MoonSwap (CRYPTO:MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 12,035,468 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,012,752 tokens. MoonSwap’s official website is moonswap.fi . MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin . The official message board for MoonSwap is medium.com/@MoonSwap

MoonSwap Token Trading

MoonSwap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoonSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MoonSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MoonSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MoonSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.