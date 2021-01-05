More Coin (MORE) One Day Volume Tops $901.00

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 5th. One More Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0323 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. More Coin has a total market cap of $64,583.65 and $901.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, More Coin has traded 34.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get More Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00028820 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00122651 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.57 or 0.00257566 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.78 or 0.00496418 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00049787 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.58 or 0.00260516 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00017729 BTC.

More Coin Profile

More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 tokens. More Coin’s official website is www.mre.live . More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin

Buying and Selling More Coin

More Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire More Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase More Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for More Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for More Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.