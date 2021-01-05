Morgan Stanley Boosts Stake in Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK) by 400.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,406,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,725,436 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.03% of Mallinckrodt worth $3,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Mallinckrodt by 100.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 115,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 57,918 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Mallinckrodt during the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Mallinckrodt by 64.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 308,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 120,462 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mallinckrodt by 1,118.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 500,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 459,443 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Mallinckrodt by 7.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 632,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 45,647 shares during the period. 61.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MNK stock opened at $0.20 on Tuesday. Mallinckrodt plc has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $6.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39. The company has a market capitalization of $17.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01, a PEG ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 3.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.17.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MNK. ValuEngine downgraded Mallinckrodt from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Mallinckrodt from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.70.

Mallinckrodt Plc is a global specialty pharmaceuticals company. It develops, manufactures, markets and distributes both branded and generic specialty pharmaceutical products and medical imaging agents. It operates through the Specialty Brands and Specialty Generics segments. The Specialty Brands segment includes branded medicines.

