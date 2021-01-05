Morgan Stanley Boosts Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Price Target to $26.00

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the local business review company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 13.36% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Yelp to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Yelp from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Yelp from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Yelp from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Yelp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Get Yelp alerts:

NYSE:YELP traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.01. 7,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,293,384. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.54. Yelp has a twelve month low of $12.89 and a twelve month high of $37.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.64 and a beta of 1.44.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The local business review company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $220.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.20 million. Yelp had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yelp will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Yelp news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $12,220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,140 shares in the company, valued at $16,134,677. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Yelp by 2.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 157,162 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 86.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,031,724 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $23,864,000 after buying an additional 477,291 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Yelp during the second quarter valued at $2,874,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 822.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 250,300 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after buying an additional 223,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,497,167 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $150,279,000 after buying an additional 83,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, home and local services, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.