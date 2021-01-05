Morgan Stanley Boosts Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Price Target to $148.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $118.00 to $148.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.84% from the stock’s current price.

Z has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Zillow Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $113.00 price target (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.60.

Z stock traded up $5.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.98. The company had a trading volume of 21,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,705,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08. The company has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.86 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.71. Zillow Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $144.30.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $656.69 million for the quarter.

In other Zillow Group news, CTO David A. Beitel sold 9,150 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.96, for a total value of $960,384.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 61,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,501,327.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dawn Lyon sold 57,500 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total value of $6,329,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,450 shares in the company, valued at $3,902,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 650,442 shares of company stock worth $70,434,309 in the last 90 days. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 55.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 195.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

