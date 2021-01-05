Morgan Stanley Decreases Position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,878 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.20% of SJW Group worth $3,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of SJW Group by 86.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of SJW Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of SJW Group by 45.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of SJW Group by 40.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 14,404 shares in the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SJW stock opened at $68.29 on Tuesday. SJW Group has a 12-month low of $45.60 and a 12-month high of $74.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.42 and its 200 day moving average is $65.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.27.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $165.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.23 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 5.20%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SJW Group will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Andrew F. Walters sold 4,898 shares of SJW Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $328,851.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Wendy Avila-Walker sold 550 shares of SJW Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total transaction of $36,965.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,448 shares of company stock worth $433,747 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SJW shares. TheStreet raised shares of SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. SJW Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.33.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker, subscription service line protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

