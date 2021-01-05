Morgan Stanley Decreases Stake in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,220 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in IAA were worth $3,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of IAA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in IAA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Grace Capital bought a new position in IAA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IAA by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in IAA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000.

Several research analysts recently commented on IAA shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of IAA from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of IAA from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. IAA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

Shares of NYSE IAA opened at $64.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.39. IAA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.79 and a twelve month high of $66.36.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $338.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.30 million. IAA had a negative return on equity of 246.98% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IAA, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IAA

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's multi-channel platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of customers, provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

