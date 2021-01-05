Morgan Stanley Increases Stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 115.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,310 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.07% of Brunswick worth $3,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BC. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brunswick in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brunswick in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the third quarter worth $72,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 78.1% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 15,335.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BC has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Shares of BC opened at $76.52 on Tuesday. Brunswick Co. has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $84.00. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.84.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company offers marine engine products, including outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

