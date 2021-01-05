Morgan Stanley Makes New $3.34 Million Investment in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 104,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,337,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.11% of Lightspeed POS as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the third quarter worth $2,073,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the third quarter valued at about $15,899,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the third quarter valued at about $24,649,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the third quarter valued at about $2,812,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the third quarter valued at about $1,960,000.

Shares of NASDAQ LSPD opened at $67.16 on Tuesday. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $71.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.42.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $45.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.89 million.

LSPD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research cut shares of Lightspeed POS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $47.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lightspeed POS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Lightspeed POS Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

