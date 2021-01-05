Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Underweight Rating for Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF)

Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CWQXF. Pareto Securities lowered Castellum AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Castellum AB (publ) in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS CWQXF remained flat at $$24.65 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.83. Castellum AB has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $25.20.

Castellum is one of Sweden's largest listed real estate companies with a property value of SEK 98 billion. We are active in 17 Swedish growth regions as well as in Copenhagen and Helsinki. Every day, 250,000 people go to work in our premises. We develop flexible workplaces and logistics solutions in close proximity to city centers and with a lettable area of 4.3 million square meters.

