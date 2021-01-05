Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight Rating for alstria office REIT (OTCMKTS:ALSRF)

alstria office REIT (OTCMKTS:ALSRF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded alstria office REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

OTCMKTS ALSRF remained flat at $$17.77 on Tuesday. alstria office REIT has a 52 week low of $12.62 and a 52 week high of $20.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.13.

alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

