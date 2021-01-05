Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.15

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.15 and traded as high as $16.06. Morguard North American Residential REIT shares last traded at $15.85, with a volume of 50,376 shares traded.

Separately, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

The firm has a market cap of C$618.29 million and a P/E ratio of 3.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$15.95 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.43.

In other news, Director David King sold 300 shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$117.50, for a total value of C$35,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,783,830. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,200 shares of company stock valued at $141,267.

About Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN)

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

