Mosaic Capital Co. (M.V) (CVE:M) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.15

Mosaic Capital Co. (M.V) (CVE:M) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.15 and traded as high as $2.55. Mosaic Capital Co. (M.V) shares last traded at $2.51, with a volume of 1,521 shares.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.07. The firm has a market cap of C$26.87 million and a PE ratio of -1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.41, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

About Mosaic Capital Co. (M.V) (CVE:M)

Mosaic Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, growth capital, mature, buyouts, and middle market investments. It prefers to invest in consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services, utilities sectors and infrastructure, distribution, construction, business services, oil and gas services, manufacturing and real estate industries.

