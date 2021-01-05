Mothercare plc (MTC.L) (LON:MTC) Shares Gap Up to $11.30

Shares of Mothercare plc (MTC.L) (LON:MTC) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.30, but opened at $11.95. Mothercare plc (MTC.L) shares last traded at $11.20, with a volume of 5,486 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mothercare plc (MTC.L) in a research note on Friday, November 27th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £42.10 million and a P/E ratio of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,139.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 12.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 9.79.

Mothercare plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist franchisor of products for mothers-to-be and children under the Mothercare brand. The company offers clothing, footwear, home, and travel products, as well as toys. It operates approximately 791 stores, including 222 stores in Europe, 206 stores in the Middle East, and 363 stores in Asia under the Mothercare brand, as well as websites through a network of franchise partners in 40 countries.

