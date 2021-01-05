Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $90,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect that Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) will announce $90,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Motus GI’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $80,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $100,000.00. Motus GI posted sales of $100,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full-year sales of $150,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $100,000.00 to $200,000.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.58 million, with estimates ranging from $900,000.00 to $5.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Motus GI.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). Motus GI had a negative return on equity of 151.69% and a negative net margin of 12,916.77%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03 million.

MOTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Motus GI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Motus GI from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Motus GI from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on Motus GI from $1.65 to $2.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.17.

MOTS stock opened at $0.99 on Tuesday. Motus GI has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $2.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $32.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.80.

Motus GI Company Profile

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with the diagnosis and management of gastrointestinal conditions in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

