MovieBloc Price Tops $0.0015 on Major Exchanges (MBL)

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 5th. One MovieBloc token can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Gate.io. MovieBloc has a market capitalization of $7.41 million and approximately $2.83 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MovieBloc has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00029175 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.30 or 0.00118964 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.38 or 0.00210694 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $167.38 or 0.00494053 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.67 or 0.00261727 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00018154 BTC.

MovieBloc Profile

MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,905,636,161 tokens. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MovieBloc is moviebloc.io . The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc

Buying and Selling MovieBloc

MovieBloc can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MovieBloc should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MovieBloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

