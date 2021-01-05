M&R Capital Management Inc. Buys 38,588 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 73.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,588 shares during the quarter. Citigroup accounts for approximately 1.3% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 552.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 202,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,747,000 after purchasing an additional 171,796 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth about $298,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 284,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,256,000 after purchasing an additional 83,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 123.1% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 8,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE C traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.73. 1,014,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,005,426. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $83.11. The company has a market cap of $128.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.66.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $49,828.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,425.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $47.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Citigroup from $58.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.02.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

