M&R Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

M&R Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,722 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,142 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group accounts for about 1.9% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. M&R Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Citizens Financial Group worth $8,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 6,746.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 176.5% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1,927.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 359.4% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CFG traded up $0.87 on Tuesday, reaching $36.39. 157,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,486,377. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.85. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $41.29.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $25.50 to $29.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.04.

In other news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $424,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

