M&R Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,522 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In related news, Director Patrick Siewert bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.42 per share, for a total transaction of $116,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,355. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $2,914,527.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,647 shares in the company, valued at $7,775,767.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MDLZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.96. 266,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,973,096. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.04. The firm has a market cap of $82.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.74. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $60.00.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.01%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.