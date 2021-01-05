M&R Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

M&R Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,192 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,573 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises 3.2% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $13,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LOW. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 272.1% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 73.9% during the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.82.

NYSE LOW traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $161.28. The stock had a trading volume of 92,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,132,707. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $180.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.54 and a 200 day moving average of $156.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $118.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The business had revenue of $22.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

