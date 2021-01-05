M&R Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

M&R Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,097 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 158.4% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CL. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.58.

Shares of CL traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $84.19. 54,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,124,327. The firm has a market cap of $72.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $58.49 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $591,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 5,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total value of $476,285.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,439,354.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 261,885 shares of company stock valued at $22,254,529 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.