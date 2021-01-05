M&R Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU)

M&R Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF makes up about 1.5% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. M&R Capital Management Inc. owned 1.36% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF worth $6,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,070,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF by 301.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 400,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,276,000 after acquiring an additional 300,983 shares in the last quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 114,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 516,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,394,000 after purchasing an additional 32,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 87,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares during the period.

Get iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA HEZU traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $31.54. 2,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,871. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.12. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12 month low of $19.36 and a 12 month high of $33.15.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEZU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.