M&R Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 334.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,973 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 550.5% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 349,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,936,000 after purchasing an additional 295,468 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 6,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $898,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $1,043,000. 17.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other NextEra Energy news, Director James L. Robo sold 165,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $12,293,543.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 45,232 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total transaction of $3,321,838.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 346,496 shares of company stock valued at $28,082,897. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.25 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.25 to $74.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.83.

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.58. 232,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,248,104. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.11 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.15. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.70 and a 12-month high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.25.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.51%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.99%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.