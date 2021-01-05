M&R Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,064 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 3.2% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $14,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $425.18. 39,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,442,893. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $411.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $359.92. The stock has a market cap of $172.93 billion, a PE ratio of 67.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.01. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $442.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

In other news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.70, for a total value of $540,162.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.57, for a total transaction of $42,757.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 411,053 shares of company stock valued at $163,947,808. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.57.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

