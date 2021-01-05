M&R Capital Management Inc. Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

M&R Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Henry Schein during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 23.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the third quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on HSIC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub cut Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Barrington Research raised shares of Henry Schein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Henry Schein from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Henry Schein currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.64.

NASDAQ:HSIC traded up $1.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,374. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.51 and a 200-day moving average of $63.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.49. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.85 and a 12 month high of $73.99.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.