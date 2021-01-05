M&R Capital Management Inc. Has $1.40 Million Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,180 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,231 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNV. Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 21,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $4,248,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 66.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 12,102 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 34.8% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 70,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 18,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 5.4% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 56,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

SNV traded up $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.95. The stock had a trading volume of 14,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630,063. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.23 and a 200-day moving average of $24.73. Synovus Financial Corp. has a one year low of $10.91 and a one year high of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.67.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.37. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $491.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNV. Stephens upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Truist upped their target price on Synovus Financial from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Synovus Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Synovus Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.59.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers private banking, treasury management, wealth management, premium finance and international banking, commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services to its customers.

