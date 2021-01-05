M&R Capital Management Inc. Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

M&R Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,115,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,861,883,000 after acquiring an additional 138,974 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.3% during the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 3,378,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,028,590,000 after purchasing an additional 42,157 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,164,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $963,389,000 after purchasing an additional 35,712 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,017,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $767,472,000 after purchasing an additional 490,263 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,673,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $508,527,000 after buying an additional 104,553 shares in the last quarter. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CP traded up $4.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $349.48. 9,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,115. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a one year low of $173.26 and a one year high of $350.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $336.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.95.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.7202 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 23.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CP shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $314.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $319.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $345.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.58.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

