M&R Capital Management Inc. Has $10.82 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

M&R Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,785 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,735 shares during the period. Comcast makes up approximately 2.5% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $10,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank increased its position in shares of Comcast by 50.8% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 32,668 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 11,002 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,990,288 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $311,461,000 after acquiring an additional 393,133 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,134,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.9% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 277,681 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $10,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 13.9% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 87,408 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 10,646 shares in the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMCSA. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Comcast from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “top pick” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.57.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 689,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,245,381. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.33. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $52.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

