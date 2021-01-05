M&R Capital Management Inc. Has $3.32 Million Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

M&R Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,099 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in CSX by 347.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 385 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. 70.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSX traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $89.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,435,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.88 and its 200-day moving average is $79.36. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $46.81 and a 52 week high of $93.71. The firm has a market cap of $68.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.21.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

CSX announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of CSX from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CSX from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on CSX from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on CSX from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.16.

In other news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total transaction of $349,054.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,130,989.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

