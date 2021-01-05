M&R Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

M&R Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $4,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBB. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 226.3% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 27,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after buying an additional 19,084 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $418,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 7,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth $4,530,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBB traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.45. 42,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,310,389. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.27 and its 200-day moving average is $139.19. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.15 and a fifty-two week high of $157.92.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

