M&R Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

M&R Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,850 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at $2,222,276,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth about $590,767,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Facebook by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,273,433 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,620,359,000 after buying an additional 1,765,562 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,216,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,505,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,694 shares during the period. 59.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Facebook stock traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $271.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,452,803. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.54. The stock has a market cap of $772.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19.
FB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. MKM Partners increased their target price on Facebook from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Facebook from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.81.
In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.95, for a total value of $500,171.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,805 shares in the company, valued at $8,531,444.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total value of $3,620,830.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 973,560 shares of company stock worth $268,498,283. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.
Facebook Profile
Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.
