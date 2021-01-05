M&R Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

M&R Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,850 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at $2,222,276,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth about $590,767,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Facebook by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,273,433 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,620,359,000 after buying an additional 1,765,562 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,216,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,505,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,694 shares during the period. 59.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $271.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,452,803. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.54. The stock has a market cap of $772.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. Facebook’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. MKM Partners increased their target price on Facebook from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Facebook from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.81.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.95, for a total value of $500,171.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,805 shares in the company, valued at $8,531,444.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total value of $3,620,830.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 973,560 shares of company stock worth $268,498,283. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

