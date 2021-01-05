M&R Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

M&R Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,222 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 63.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, CSFB raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.52.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $4.45 on Tuesday, hitting $375.70. 78,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,755,458. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $271.28 and a 52 week high of $393.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $375.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $351.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.67.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $10.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $7.00. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $374,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,101 shares in the company, valued at $9,774,563.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 861 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.75, for a total transaction of $323,520.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,755,104.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,361 shares of company stock valued at $3,883,426 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

