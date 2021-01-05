M&R Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,063 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

M&R Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,063 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.3% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 91,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the period. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 7,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.4% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 248,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,724,000 after buying an additional 19,140 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 86.1% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 20,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 9,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S&CO Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.6% in the third quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 57,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 11,055 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.40. 682,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,420,900. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.92. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $51.08.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

