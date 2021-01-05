M&R Capital Management Inc. Sells 217 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

M&R Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.3% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 200.0% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 238.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. 29.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total transaction of $32,563.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,474.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total transaction of $52,932.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 846 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,699.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,512 shares of company stock worth $2,664,646 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,970.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,809.25.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $11.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,739.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,889,909. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,847.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,767.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,596.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The business had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.12 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

