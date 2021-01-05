M&R Capital Management Inc. Sells 285 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,295 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stumpf Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter worth $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 168.4% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 1,525.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $521.05. 122,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,934,667. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $507.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $498.82. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $290.25 and a 52-week high of $575.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $230.20 billion, a PE ratio of 84.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.93.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total value of $230,576,597.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,668,804.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total value of $9,881,368.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 638,247 shares of company stock valued at $335,292,138. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $575.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Netflix from $470.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $628.00 price target (up previously from $615.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $530.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $533.43.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

