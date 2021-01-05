M&R Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,410 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,410 shares during the quarter. Discovery makes up 1.0% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $4,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DISCA. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Discovery by 71.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Discovery in the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Discovery by 22.8% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. 37.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Discovery alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DISCA traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.22. 586,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,045,692. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.54. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $32.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.18.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Discovery’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DISCA. ValuEngine raised shares of Discovery from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Discovery from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Discovery in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discovery has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.35.

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total value of $15,735,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 787,359 shares in the company, valued at $22,526,340.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

See Also: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.