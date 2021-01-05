M&R Capital Management Inc. Sells 38,788 Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 34.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38,788 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF worth $2,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EWG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000.

Get iShares MSCI Germany ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EWG traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.30. The company had a trading volume of 294,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,474,897. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $32.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.50.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

See Also: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.