M&R Capital Management Inc. Sells 400 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

M&R Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 94.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 7.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,796,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,580,229,000 after buying an additional 318,237 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,334,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 37.5% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $330.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub raised S&P Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.71.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded down $7.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $326.18. 49,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,366,388. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $329.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $343.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.05 and a 1-year high of $379.87.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.21. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,072.73% and a net margin of 36.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total value of $2,376,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,472,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

