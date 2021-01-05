M&R Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,268 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,268 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in FOX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,852,000. Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in FOX by 108.7% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 38,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 20,185 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 3.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 131,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FOX by 594.6% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 887,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,712,000 after buying an additional 760,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of FOX in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. 52.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FOXA shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on FOX from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of FOX in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FOX from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

FOXA traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.27. The stock had a trading volume of 138,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,774,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.25. Fox Co. has a one year low of $19.81 and a one year high of $39.74. The firm has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.27.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%. FOX’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

