M&R Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,897 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the period. FedEx accounts for about 3.1% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $13,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 118 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 227.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 121 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $253.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,074,051. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $88.69 and a 1 year high of $305.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $67.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $280.72 and a 200 day moving average of $231.86.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. On average, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FDX. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on FedEx from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $243.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.00.

In related news, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 13,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total value of $3,410,487.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,048,256.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Henry J. Maier sold 7,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $2,073,736.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,591,444.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,976 shares of company stock valued at $13,548,736. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

