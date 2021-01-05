MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Shares Up 8.4%

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) shares were up 8.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.03 and last traded at $6.95. Approximately 360,682 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 403,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.41.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRC. BidaskClub raised shares of MRC Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MRC Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.69.

Get MRC Global alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.40 and its 200-day moving average is $5.66.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $585.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.89 million. Research analysts expect that MRC Global Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of MRC Global by 14.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 111,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MRC Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in MRC Global by 140.2% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 24,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 14,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MRC Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRC Global Company Profile (NYSE:MRC)

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

Read More: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.