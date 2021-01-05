MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.54 Per Share

MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for MTS Systems in a research note issued on Monday, January 4th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $1.54 per share for the year. Colliers Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MTSC. ValuEngine downgraded MTS Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. TheStreet cut MTS Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub cut MTS Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MTS Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSC opened at $57.67 on Tuesday. MTS Systems has a 12-month low of $13.15 and a 12-month high of $58.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 83.58, a PEG ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.67. MTS Systems had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $215.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.30 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTSC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of MTS Systems by 9.8% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,821 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MTS Systems by 10.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,364 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MTS Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $247,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of MTS Systems by 133.4% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,072 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 8,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MTS Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

About MTS Systems

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems, motion simulators, and precision sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test & Simulation segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

