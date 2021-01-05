Mulberry Group plc (MUL.L) (LON:MUL) Shares Gap Up to $216.00

Mulberry Group plc (MUL.L) (LON:MUL) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $216.00, but opened at $230.00. Mulberry Group plc (MUL.L) shares last traded at $230.00, with a volume of 190 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 227.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 186.04. The stock has a market cap of £138.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 765.64.

Mulberry Group plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells fashion accessories, clothing, and footwear in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company offers shoulder, satchel, tote, clutch, backpack, and mini and micro bags; and dresses, tops and knitwear, skirts and pants, and jackets and coats for women.

