Multiplier Hits Market Capitalization of $3.93 Million (MXX)

Multiplier (CURRENCY:MXX) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. Multiplier has a market capitalization of $3.93 million and approximately $14,124.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Multiplier has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One Multiplier token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0247 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002880 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00027980 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00117078 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.93 or 0.00261382 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.38 or 0.00484007 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00049803 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.44 or 0.00254225 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00017322 BTC.

Multiplier Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 412,532,201 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,097,623 tokens. Multiplier’s official message board is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . The official website for Multiplier is multiplier.finance

Buying and Selling Multiplier

Multiplier can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multiplier should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Multiplier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

