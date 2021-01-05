Multiplier Price Tops $0.0240 on Top Exchanges (MXX)

Multiplier (CURRENCY:MXX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. One Multiplier token can now be purchased for about $0.0240 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges. Multiplier has a total market cap of $3.82 million and $34,569.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Multiplier has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00030207 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.16 or 0.00125677 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $80.82 or 0.00252948 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.56 or 0.00521295 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00049802 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.28 or 0.00276306 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00018104 BTC.

About Multiplier

Multiplier’s total supply is 412,532,201 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,097,623 tokens. The official website for Multiplier is multiplier.finance . The official message board for Multiplier is medium.com/@multiplierfinance

Buying and Selling Multiplier

Multiplier can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multiplier should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Multiplier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

