Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Buys 256,141 Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,303,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 256,141 shares during the period. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF comprises approximately 5.2% of Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned approximately 1.38% of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF worth $267,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ EMB traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.33. 207,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,134,618. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.56. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $85.00 and a 12-month high of $117.20.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

