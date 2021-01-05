Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Buys Shares of 929,373 iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 929,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,349,000. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned approximately 6.61% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $93,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 276.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $345,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $366,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FALN traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.40. The stock had a trading volume of 12,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,423. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.80. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.47 and a fifty-two week high of $29.47.

